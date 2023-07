The Valencia government is to hand €12.7 million to impoverished Ukraine war refugees living in the region.

A total of 12,775 people have qualified for the payments, which will be €400 a month per adult for three months, with €100 for each of their children.

The refugees ‘do not have the economic means to cover their basic necessities’, according to a spokeswoman.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News