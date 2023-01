Denia town hall is in the process of modifying its local pet bylaw.

This is occurring due to the ‘change in mentality and perception’ that has come about in recent years, according to the town hall.

They note that dog owners will have to have to carry a bottle of water to clean up any urine which is produced by their pet in public areas and could be fined between €100 and €750 if they fail to do this.

