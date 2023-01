The Valencia government is continuing its exploration of the four-day working week.

Regional vice-president Aitana Mas met with Iceland’s minister for education, Áxmundur Einar Daoason to talk about how the measure works in that country.

Afterwards Sra Mas said that Iceland was an ‘example’ of how the four-day week can work in the public sector.

