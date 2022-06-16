High alert for forest fires

THE MAXIMUM level of alert for forest fires was activated for Alicante province and other parts of the Valencia region this week.

The extreme heat which is gripping Spain has turned many areas of countryside into tinderboxes.

Regional councillor for justice and the interior, Gabriela Bravo met with emergency services chiefs to analyse the situation.

She noted that the fire service had already had to extinguish at least 20 blazes started by lightning strikes during ‘dry storms’ around the region this week.

Sra Bravo explained that they have increased the frequency of flights carried out by spotter planes covering the forested areas ‘most susceptible to the outbreak of fires’.

She declared that they are ready to deal with these emergency situations.

The councillor appealed to residents and tourists to ‘be responsible’ when they are visiting rural areas – and to help the emergency services if they see a fire by calling 112 immediately.