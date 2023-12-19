Investment needed to increase hospital capacity, say campaigners

Further analysis of official statistics from Torrevieja hospital by a pro-public healthcare campaign group has concluded that only urgent investment in the planned extension will pull the area out of ‘stagnation after 15 years of private management’.

Campaigners note that the population in the healthcare catchment area doubled over 17 years but no cash was spent on new infrastructure.

“This disparity is leading to a progressive collapse of the service, which will be inevitable unless strong investment to increase the capacity of the hospital resolves it,” they claim.

