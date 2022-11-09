Alicante King-makers

While in London this week, regional president Ximo Puig met with a producer from the British television and film production company King Bert to discuss the possibility of them using Alicante’s Ciudad de la Luz film studios.

Comedian and children’s author David Walliams launched King Bert Productions in 2014 alongside producer and managing director Jo Sargent.

Their representative at the meeting, Adam Browne revealed he intends to send a delegation to Alicante to get to know the studios first-hand.

