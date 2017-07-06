Controversial Turre pet bylaw approved

By David Jackson

Turre council has unanimously voted in favour of a new pet bylaw forcing pet owners to muzzle their dogs in public places.

According to the draft rules approved at a plenary meeting last week, dogs must be kept on a lead in the street and be muzzled in public spaces. They are also banned from shops, bars and restaurants.

Pets should also have access to clean drinking water at all times and be kept in sanitary conditions. Failure to do so could lead to the seizure of the animal by council officers.

The feeding of stray or wild animals is also prohibited when this causes any kind of nuisance or health concerns.