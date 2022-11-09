Second time lucky for bus station project?

The drawing up of a plan to construct a new bus station for Torrevieja off the CV-905 dual carriageway is part of a €5 million spend announced by the town hall via a modification to this year’s budget.

A press release from the council reveals that they will offer €433,951 via a public tender to produce a project to construct the transport hub on land next to the Protección Civil headquarters, opposite the Repsol garage and close to the ‘flamingo’ roundabout.

