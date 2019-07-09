The Ciudadanos party (Cs) in Alicante has called on the government to take ‘urgent measures to resolve the problem of contamination at the mouth of the Segura River’.
Deputies Juan Ignacio López-Bas and Marta Martín said they will demand clear answers in the national Parliament ‘to ensure that this shameful situation does not continue’.
Full story in Friday’s Costa Blanca News
Urgent action needed
The Ciudadanos party (Cs) in Alicante has called on the government to take ‘urgent measures to resolve the problem of contamination at the mouth of the Segura River’.