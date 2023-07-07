Tragic death toll on migration routes

Nearly a thousand migrants died trying to get to Spain in the first six months of this year, according to figures produced by Caminando Fronteras.

Most of the 951 lives were lost on the route to the Canary Islands (778), while 102 migrants died trying to reach the south east of Spain and the Balearics, known as the Algerian route.

The victims came from 14 different countries including Algeria, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Ethiopia, Senegal, Syria, Sri Lanka and Sudan.

