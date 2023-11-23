‘Mercurial’ sect leader detained

National Police have arrested the leader of a spiritual community in Murcia region who allegedly used coercive manipulation techniques, including psychoactive drugs, to get his followers to do his bidding for his own financial gain.

According to a police spokesman, the community was established about 15 years ago in Abanilla – close to the border with Alicante province – where it had a large estate of approximately 100,000 square metres with several cave houses, lodgings, storage, temples, bunkers and laboratories.

