The fight for survival

The Andalucía regional government has been to Europe to defend its move to legalise illegal farmland around Doñana national park, but Brussels argued that the legislation ‘goes in the wrong direction’.

The EC is ‘deeply concerned’ because proposed Andalucían legislation ‘could degrade the protected wetland of Doñana’.

In the last 20 years, WWF-Spain has uncovered more than 1,000 illegal wells and over 3,000 hectares of illegal crops in the Doñana national park.

“The legislation would decriminalise thousands of hectares of strawberry farms that illegally extract water, thus drying out this precious and unique ecosystem,” claims the NGO.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News