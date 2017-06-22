Ikea to open store in Almería city

Deal reached for new shop to be completed within two years on new development off A-7 motorway

By Emma Randle

Almería residents will soon be able to shop in their own Ikea store, after the Swedish furniture megastore signed up for a new retail park in the city this week.

The new shop will be located at the top of the Rambla, just off the A-7 motorway, accessed from the Repsol garage roundabout.

Construction is expected to begin early next year, six months after work starts on the new park, and will take around a year, meaning the shop should be up and running by the end of 2019.

The deal was signed in Ikea’s Madrid offices on Tuesday, between Ikea and Almería development company Carrida Grupo Inversor after around nine months of negotiations.