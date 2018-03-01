Albox health service rumour scotched

Junta confirms it has no immediate plans to transfer mental health unit to Arboleas

By Emma Randle

The mayor of Albox has had his knuckles rapped by the Junta de Andalucía this week after alleging on Facebook that the health department had “undercover” plans to move the town’s mental health service to Arboleas.

The regional government refuted the claims, saying they were “misplaced” and had caused “unnecessary alarm”.

Mayor Francisco Torrecillas said the Junta had built “an enormous building in Arboleas” that it “wanted to fill with services at the cost of Albox”, and that the pharmacy and vet would also be relocated there.