It is with great sadness that Costa Blanca News reports the death of tireless expat rights campaigner Harry Schindler OBE at the age of 101.

A veteran of the Battle of Anzio and the Liberation of Rome in 1944, he passed away at his home in Italy.

He was perhaps the most prominent supporter of the campaign to end the notorious 15-year rule which barred Britons abroad from voting in UK general elections.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News