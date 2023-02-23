Winter set to bite back

0
165

A high pressure over northern Europe is sending freezing weather into Spain – but the real impact of the Arctic chill is not due to reach Alicante province until Monday.

State weather agency AEMET has issued a special report over the situation countrywide, which is forecasted to bring over a metre of snow to parts of northern Spain, with heavy precipitation starting to fall today (Thursday).

AEMET noted that spring-like weather recorded at the beginning of the week was being replaced by an ‘episode of unstable and wintery weather’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.