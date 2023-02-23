Winter set to bite back

A high pressure over northern Europe is sending freezing weather into Spain – but the real impact of the Arctic chill is not due to reach Alicante province until Monday.

State weather agency AEMET has issued a special report over the situation countrywide, which is forecasted to bring over a metre of snow to parts of northern Spain, with heavy precipitation starting to fall today (Thursday).

AEMET noted that spring-like weather recorded at the beginning of the week was being replaced by an ‘episode of unstable and wintery weather’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News