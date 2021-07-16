Lockdown ruled unconstitutional

THE CONSTITUTIONAL Court (TS) has partially upheld an appeal by far-right party Vox against the manner in which the government ordered people to stay in their homes to prevent the spread of Covid-19 last year.

The decision could enable people who were fined for violating the restrictions to appeal and have their sanctions annulled, legal sources told state news agency EFE.

With a narrow majority of six magistrates against five, it ruled that the various aspects of the royal decree of March 14 had been unconstitutional.