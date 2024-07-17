All at sea in Cartagena

La Mar de Músicas festival takes place in Cartagena from July 19-27.

To coincide with the series of concerts focussing on the islands of the Mediterranean, a total of 10 bars and restaurants in the city’s old quarter are participating in a tapas tour.

Throughout the festival, A la Barra, Alviento, Anyo, Bahía, Cuarentaytrés, El Pellizco, El Vinagrillo, Gilda & Cía, Larvi and La Tita Fina, will all be offering a tapa inspired by the Mediterranean islands and a ‘quinto’ (20cl bottle) of Estrella de Levante beer for €4.

The Mar de Músicas festival itself features a total of 42 concerts, half of which are free entry, by performers such as Eliades Ochoa, Carla Bruni, Marisa Monte, Ana Tijoux, Michel Camilo and Tomatito, Ballakè Sissoko, and many more.

For full details and tickets visit https://lamardemusicas.cartagena.es/2024/