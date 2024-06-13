Precious rain returns to south-east Spain

Healthy amounts of rain have finally fallen in the south-east of Spain, giving a lifeline to trees and plants in the countryside which have been suffering long-term drought stress – although some areas have suffered emergency incidents.

Local police in Jávea reported on Wednesday afternoon that Avenida de la Fontana, Avenida del Arenal and Avenida de la Libertad had been closed due to flooding.

The town hall asked residents not to go to the Arenal area, with cars trapped in the water.

By the early evening the situation had improved in the Arenal, but they had to close Camí de les Tàpies due to flooding from the River Gorgos.

