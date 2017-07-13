Cuevas cracks down on nudism

New regulations prohibit baring all on beaches along with dogs, loud music and barbecues

By Emma Randle

Cuevas del Almanzora is the latest council to tighten regulations on beach goers, passing a new set of bylaws that ban nudism on all the town’s beaches.

Bathers can now be fined between €100 and €3,000 for taking their clothes off anywhere along the 17km-long stretch of municipal coastline, following a judgment last year involving the beaches of Cádiz.

In that case the supreme court ruled that nudism should be banned on any beach classified as urban, which affects all of Cuevas’ beaches, from Palomares to Pozo del Esparto.