Alicante farmers are facing a calamity due to the shortage of rainfall and high temperatures.

The dry winter and spring has meant that some crops could be lost completely – and will only be partially saved if precipitation does finally arrive in the coming weeks.

The worst affected fields are those which do not have irrigation – the ‘secano’ (rain-fed agriculture or ‘dry farming’) – such as cereals, almonds and olives.

