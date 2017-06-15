Crew stranded at sea for 18 hours after boat capsizes

THREE fishermen whose boat sank off the Cabo de la Nao had to cling to the wreckage for 18 hours with only a vat of sardines for company.

They were nine nautical miles out to sea when the seven-metre Ricardo Noveno started to fill up with water at around 17.00.

According to one of the fishermen, Julián, they did not even have time to grab their flares or life jackets as the prow went down.

