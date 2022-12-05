Huge investment provided for Doñana recovery

The government is stumping up €350 million for the ‘ecological restauration’ of the Doñana national park in Andalucía.

The protected area of marshes, shallow streams and sand dunes in the delta where the Guadalquivir River flows into the Atlantic Ocean is home to endangered species such as the Spanish imperial eagle and the Iberian lynx.

It is facing a number of environmental problems caused by the impact of intensive agriculture and the overexploitation of water resources, as well as nearby development.

Photo: EFE