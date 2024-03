Excavation work has confirmed the existence of a ‘torcularium’ – for making oil or wine – at the Villa Romana site near the coast of Alfaz del Pi.

Open-air museum director Carolina Frías said the structure was initially thought to be an oil mill with a press for oil extraction.

However, the continuing dig at the site has unearthed more of the remains, which ‘suggest that it was used for wine production’.

