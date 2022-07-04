Guardia Civil issue warning over melting glacier

The poor condition of the largest glacier in Spain’s Pyrenees has led the Guardia Civil to issue a safety warning to climbers and mountain walkers.

The area of permanent ice on Aneto – the highest peak in the mountain range which runs the length of the Spain/France border – is slowly receding year on year.

The intense period of heat which hit Spain in late May and early June has caused the glacier, which spans some 90 hectares, to melt at a faster rate than normal at this time of year.

