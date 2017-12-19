Marbella’s hotels bring in big bucks

THIS summer was a busy and profitable one for Marbella’s hotels, with the town only behind Ibiza nationally in terms of income per room between July and October.

According to the latest Spanish Tourist Destination Profitability Barometer, a survey carried out by national tourism association Exceltur, the Costa del Sol town had an average income per available room (RevPar) of €153.9, behind Ibiza (€164.2) and ahead of other top tourist destinations and big cities, including Barcelona (€123.6), Palma de Mallorca (€94.2), Sitges (€117.1) and Adeje (€98.2).