Electricity price promise

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez pledged that by the end of this year people in Spain will be paying a similar amount for electricity to their bills of 2018, despite eye-watering rises on the wholesale energy market.

He said the government can offset wholesale price rises with determined support for renewable energies, ‘not just for climate change reasons, but because they are cheaper’.

