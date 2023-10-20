Hip hip hooray for the Catral police

Email

October 18

Dear Editor,

I refer to your article page 12 October 13 issue regarding burglaries.

Unfortunately, this has happened to me whilst my wife was in VB Hospital and the two dogs in kennels.

The local police were here within four minutes, the Guardia Civil thereafter and then detectives checking the whole casa.

However, the thief being a twit used one of my credit cards in the farmacia, around 1,000 metres from the house.

Plain clothes went straight there and made the arrest – been to court, now in prison.

It is some comfort but all jewellery was stolen and various items, all sentimental.

All I can say is be vigilant and of course thank God nobody was hurt.

Dafydd Jones-Evans