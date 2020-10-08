In praise of wine bars

It was 1974. We were well into the second year of our PE Teacher training course at Chester Uni. The college bar was doing a roaring trade every Wednesday and Saturday after matches. In truth, it was busy every night – for most of us post 21.00, as that was our curfew for study!

Sunday was a quiet day, relatively. Evenings were often taken up with doing the study work we should have done in the week, but once, and often thereafter, my old mate the Lion and I went off to a wine bar that we’d heard had just opened in the centre of the city. Now, we are going back over 40 years here, so it’s difficult to imagine but this was an entirely new phenomenon for those days, well, certainly in the north of England.

