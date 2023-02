Spanish airports will stop asking airline passengers to take liquids and electronic devices out of their luggage.

State airport operator Aena announced that it will gradually bring in new 3D scanners, which they say will allow airport staff to ‘inspect luggage with these items inside’.

Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona-El Prat will be the first airports to use the new technology as they account for 40% of the country’s air traffic.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News