Real Champs

Real Madrid claimed the 2016-17 La Liga title yesterday with a 0-2 win over Málaga. Zinedine Zidane’s men needed at least one point in the final match after going into Sunday three points clear of arch-rivals Barcelona (but would have lost the title in the event of a draw due to direct confrontations favouring the Catalans). However, before two minutes Cristiano Ronaldo put Real on track and Benzema completed the scoring before half-time.
Barcelona’s 4-2 win over Eibar was useless.
Celebrations at the Cibeles Fountain in Madrid with the team arriving from Málaga just before midnight went on until the early hours of Monday.