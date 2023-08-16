Warning over illegal electricity connections

Police have issued a warning about the dangers of illegal connections to the electricity grid, which are commonly used to power marijuana plantations or squats, and can cause fires or even explosions.

In one recent case, the fire caused by an illegal hook-up resulted in eight people becoming intoxicated by smoke inhalation.

In general, these connections are made by tampering with the original elements installed by the electricity company, which poses a significant risk not only to the person who stands to benefit from it, but also to the whole community of residents who live in the same building.

