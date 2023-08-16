Inflation rises – but remains low

Inflation in Spain rose to 2.3% in July – up from the figure of 1.9% recorded in June.

The hike in the price of fuel was one of the main drivers of the increase, according to the national statistics institute (INE).

Figures also show that in general food items and non-alcoholic drinks were 10.8% more expensive than in July 2022.

However, the cost of electricity and gas has come down over the last 12 months – both for households and food chain producers and distributors.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News