All households, businesses and farms in the south of Alicante province and Murcia have been asked to reduce the amount of water they use due to shortages.

The Segura river and water authority (CHS) president, Mario Urrea said on Wednesday that the reservoirs in the basin had reached ‘alert level’.

CHS figures from Tuesday show that reservoirs are at 26% of total capacity, when on the same date last year they were at 36%.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News