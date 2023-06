This summer is set to be ‘very hot’ but also with more storms than in a normal year on Spain’s Mediterranean coast, according AEMET.

The state weather agency announced their forecast for the coming season, which starts on June 21, in a press briefing on Wednesday.

“We don’t know if it will be even hotter than last summer, but it could be amongst the five hottest of the last 30 years,” said AEMET spokesman, Rubén del Campo.

