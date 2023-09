Residents have expressed their frustration that the public toilets at the beaches in Orihuela Costa were closed by the council last weekend even though the area is still busy with tourists who are vital for the local economy.

After having to wait until July 24 for the toilets to open this summer, the cleaning service for them was only hired until September 15, the Cabo Roig and Lomas residents’ association (AVCRL) explained.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News