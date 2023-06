Torrevieja town hall has launched an information campaign after recent rains have led to a rapid rise in the number of tiger mosquitoes.

The council’s health department has published advice under the slogan ‘not a drop of water for the tiger mosquito’.

They refer to fact that these insects need very little water to propagate – the females lay eggs inside containers holding water and these hatch when submerged in the water.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News