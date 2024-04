The regional emergency services gave an update at 08.30 this morning on the Tárbena wildfire.

They reminded that it has been brought under control by firefighters, but has not yet been extinguished.

Today (Friday) a team from Alicante provincial fire brigade and two units from the regional forest firefighting service are working in the area, they explained.

Full report on the fires in Alicante province in today’s Costa Blanca News