The first implant of a deep brain stimulation (DBS) system, to help improve the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, in Spain has been successfully carried out at La Fe hospital in Valencia.

The regional health department said the patient, a 57-year-old woman had serious symptoms such as muscle rigidity, slow movements and balance disorders.

The new DBS implant is a significant improvement in treatments for Parkinson’s, a spokesman assured.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News