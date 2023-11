The first low cost, high-speed train (AVE) between Madrid and Murcia will start on December 10 with fares from as little as €7.

The ‘Avlo’ service by public rail company Renfe will take three and a half hours with stops in Orihuela, Elche, Alicante, Villena, Albacete and Cuenca.

The low-cost option will complement the regular service.

