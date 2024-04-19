Court backs beach residents

Residents of houses on the beach at Playa Babilonia in Guardamar del Segura have won a court case demanding that sections of the road running behind these buildings – damaged in storms in 2016 and 2017 – be repaired.

The Regional Supreme Court (TSJCV) has ordered the national government to repair Avenida Ingeniero Codorniu between houses 115 and 121, as well as a 150-metre section between numbers 163 and 197, which gives access to a Red Cross lifeguard point and house 197.

