A total of 581 procedures were started in Jávea last year to allow owners to offer their property for rent as a legal tourism dwelling.

Councillor for town planning, Pepa Gisbert said they had applied for a compatibility report (informe de compatibilidad urbanística) to be drawn up.

She noted that this was a ‘necessary document to legally use a private home for tourism’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News