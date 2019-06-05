Summer taxi deal struck

The regional government has given the final go-ahead for taxi drivers from Orihuela Costa and Torrevieja to set up a joint service area over the summer again.

Regional law does not normally allow taxi drivers to pick up passengers from other municipalities for the return trip to where they are based, so this arrangement had to be specifically authorised.

It is intended to reduce the long waits that many people have to endure for a taxi in the high season, partly as a result of traffic jams on the N-332.