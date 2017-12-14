THE SPANISH government has taken the first steps to make the necessary changes in legislation to recognise animals as sentient beings, and not ‘things’ as they are legally considered now.
Three laws will have to be changed for this to happen: the Civil Code, the Mortgage Law and Code of Civil Procedure.
Pets are no longer ‘things’ under Spanish law
THE SPANISH government has taken the first steps to make the necessary changes in legislation to recognise animals as sentient beings, and not ‘things’ as they are legally considered now.