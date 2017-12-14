Pets are no longer ‘things’ under Spanish law

0
61

THE SPANISH government has taken the first steps to make the necessary changes in legislation to recognise animals as sentient beings, and not ‘things’ as they are legally considered now.
Three laws will have to be changed for this to happen: the Civil Code, the Mortgage Law and Code of Civil Procedure.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here