Help from residents was vital in the arrest of a suspect for a spate of forced entries at shops, bars and restaurants in the Marina Alta.

A 60-year-old man has been accused of 37 break-ins in Jávea, Calpe, Moraira and Denia.

He was caught after three residents of Jávea surprised him climbing over a wall into their residential complex.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News