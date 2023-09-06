Holiday home rental con busted

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a scam in which holiday homes in Torrevieja were offered for rent by criminals who did not have any access to the properties.

A Guardia Civil spokesman explained that the fraudsters were advertising the lets on internet property websites and asking for a down payment to secure the property.

However, once the money had been transferred to the scammers, or sent in cash, then the victims would never hear from them again.

