Security tightens

THE MINISTRY for the Interior is planning extra security measures and more personal information exchanges with private companies for car and holiday apartment rentals and the booking of flights.

Further measures involve closer monitoring of the Religious Confessions Ministers list included in the national religious entities register (Registro de Entidades Religiosas) and the modification of laws regarding the distribution of crude-oil gas products – which would allow the ministry to have a better control over the sale of butane gas bottles, that have been used by terrorists planning attacks.