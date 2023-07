Unemployment in the Valencia region hit its lowest level since October 2008 in June, noted regional secretary for employment Enric Nomdedéu on Tuesday.

The data published by the ministry for work showed that 5,341 people had ceased to be registered as looking for work with the regional and training service, Labora.

He said social security affiliation data ‘reflects that there have never been so many people in work in our region before’.

