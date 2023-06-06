Roaming thieves reeled in

Suspected criminals specialised in stealing valuables from hotels and credit cards in commercial centres around Alicante province have been arrested by the National Police.

Information shared when two parallel investigations in Elche and Alicante crossed paths indicated they were looking for the same people, noted a spokesman for the force.

Officers in Elche were investigating a handbag stolen from a woman while she was having breakfast at a hotel in the city centre.

