The regional government has announced two projects to vastly improve deficient public transport in Alicante province.

Studies will be drawn up for a rail link between Orihuela-Torrevieja and Alicante-Elche airport – and another from Denia to Gandía.

Orihuela mayores Carolina Gracia said it was ‘extraordinary news’ for the Vega Baja area.

